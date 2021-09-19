Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $609.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $619.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.13. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

