Intel Co. (INTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Intel has increased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

INTC opened at $54.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

