Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Interface were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interface by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 983,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Interface by 38.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 239,134 shares in the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its holdings in Interface by 29.9% during the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Interface by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,077 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Interface stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.05. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.