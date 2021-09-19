International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.23. 5,633,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,594. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

