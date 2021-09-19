International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in August

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 713,700 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the August 15th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.2 days.

BABWF opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

