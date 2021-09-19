Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. 2,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,491. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period.

