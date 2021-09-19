Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

Get Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 112.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 142.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.