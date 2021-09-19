Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $153.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,120,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,332. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $157.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

