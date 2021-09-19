Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.65.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,829,000 after acquiring an additional 355,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,037,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after acquiring an additional 240,975 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,732,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

