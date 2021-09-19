INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,400 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 180,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO remained flat at $$3.53 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 42,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,660. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -1.15.

Get INVO Bioscience alerts:

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 333.98% and a negative net margin of 690.33%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. As a group, analysts predict that INVO Bioscience will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVO. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of INVO Bioscience by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 950,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 325,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

INVO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on INVO Bioscience from $5.75 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.