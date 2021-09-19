iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89. 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN (NYSEARCA:BCM) by 5,398.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of iPath Pure Beta Broad Commodity ETN worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

