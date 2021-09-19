IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 34.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 333,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 256,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,028,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,189,000. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 8.95. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.33.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $396,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

