iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $149.17 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $165.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

