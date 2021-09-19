iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDB)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $103.38 and last traded at $103.38. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares BBB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,414,000.

