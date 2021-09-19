iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,647 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 98,509 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,821,000 after acquiring an additional 234,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.30. 27,668,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,231,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

