iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 86,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,799,116 shares.The stock last traded at $69.12 and had previously closed at $68.16.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

