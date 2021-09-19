iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,195,000 after acquiring an additional 163,099 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,478.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,016,000 after acquiring an additional 151,933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,341.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 142,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,466.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,435,000 after buying an additional 78,240 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $469.00 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $286.18 and a one year high of $478.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.37.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

