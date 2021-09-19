iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hayden Royal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 598,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,946,000 after buying an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,844,000 after buying an additional 1,173,837 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $77.19. 1,501,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.23. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

