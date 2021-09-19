Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) One Day Volume Tops $307,504.00

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.84 million and $307,504.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00012525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00047309 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,904,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

