iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Position Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 397,181 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,937,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $65,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,233.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,527 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,596 over the last three months. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

