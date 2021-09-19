Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Jabil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $63.78.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

