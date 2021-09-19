Jagtar Singh Chaudhry Sells 81,568 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ZS opened at $275.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.83 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $293.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

