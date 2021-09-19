Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 80,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.14 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.17.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.