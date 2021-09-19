Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,968,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $1,359,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $44,322,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 58,117 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 63.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

