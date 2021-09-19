Jefferies Financial Group Lowers The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $100.00

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Timken presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.57.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Timken by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.