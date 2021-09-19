Jeffrey Norman Kendrick Sells 172,000 Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.
CVE CVX opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.49. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.
About CEMATRIX
