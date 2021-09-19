Jeffrey Norman Kendrick Sells 172,000 Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total transaction of C$82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,568,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,232,999.52.

CVE CVX opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.49. CEMATRIX Co. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$55.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

