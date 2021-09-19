Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $10.99

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and traded as high as $13.74. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 21,459 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $51,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $86,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

