JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives $34.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 1,663,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,320. JinkoSolar has a 12-month low of $23.49 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

