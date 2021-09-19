Joshua W. Lemaire Sells 4,804 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) COO Joshua W. Lemaire sold 4,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $288,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

