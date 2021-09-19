JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 235,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 197,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 10,258 shares of the stock were exchanged. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.92.

