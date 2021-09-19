JUST Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market cap of $196.12 million and approximately $77.07 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0868 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00071994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00121390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00176432 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.20 or 0.07025111 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,677.05 or 0.99975193 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00852117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

