JustInvest LLC Acquires Shares of 10,235 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $917,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 101,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $133.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. The company has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock valued at $40,210,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

