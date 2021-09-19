JustInvest LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $681,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.42.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

