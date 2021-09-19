JustInvest LLC Has $946,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.78.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

