JustInvest LLC Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 78.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

