JustInvest LLC Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

JustInvest LLC reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,325.37 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,219.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2,287.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.