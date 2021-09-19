Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the August 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KXIN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaixin Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 20.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Kaixin Auto during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaixin Auto by 569.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KXIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 435,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Kaixin Auto has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

