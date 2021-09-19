Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Kaman has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

NYSE:KAMN opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.79. Kaman has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $982.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $182.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaman will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaman stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kaman were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

