Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). Karyopharm Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.73) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($1.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. 3,376,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,781,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,621,000 after buying an additional 1,031,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,383,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.