KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. KB Home reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 512.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH opened at $42.54 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

