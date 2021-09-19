KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
KDDIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 98,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,055. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.
About KDDI
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
