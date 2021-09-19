KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the August 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDIY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.56. 98,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,055. KDDI has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.