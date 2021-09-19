Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kemper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock worth $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

