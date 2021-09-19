Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.22

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.22 and last traded at $30.73, with a volume of 250494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on KROS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $717.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,834 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $983,867.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.