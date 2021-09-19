Kevin S. Buchel Sells 1,696 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Stock

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $757.90 million, a PE ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 556,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

