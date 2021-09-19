Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III’s (NASDAQ:KVSC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III had issued 50,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.77 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.