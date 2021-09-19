KickToken (KICK) Price Down 18.7% This Week

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 19th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, KickToken has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00058231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00128594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012969 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00048650 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,492,440,767 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

