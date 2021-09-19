Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 98.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KBAL opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. Kimball International, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

