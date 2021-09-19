Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in August

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the August 15th total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KXSCF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.60.

Kinaxis stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $101.82 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.52.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

