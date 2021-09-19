KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Holdings Cut by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 141,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,550 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,835.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,222 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $175.61 and a twelve month high of $374.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.47.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.