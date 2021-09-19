Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Klabin stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Klabin has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

